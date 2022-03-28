Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 24,900 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $921,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.46, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

