Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 14,000 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.