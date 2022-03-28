Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 17,000 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,473 shares of company stock worth $15,421,995. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

