Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 668.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE HDB opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

