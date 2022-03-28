Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

