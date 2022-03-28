Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pegasystems by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 58,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

