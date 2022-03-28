Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 200,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.60% of NETSTREIT worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 40.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $321,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.34 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $988.43 million, a P/E ratio of 319.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

