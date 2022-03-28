Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 2,378 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.