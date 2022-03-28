Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 24,700 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.83% of Luxfer worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Luxfer by 233.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

