Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB opened at $57.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.37 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,666 shares of company stock worth $9,970,900 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

