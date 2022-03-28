Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

