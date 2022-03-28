Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.14

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 1835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

In related news, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.