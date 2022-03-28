Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Trading Down 6.8%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 1,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

