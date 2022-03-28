LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $866,140.10 and approximately $3,156.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00305940 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004657 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.66 or 0.01234077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

