Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 102.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.