Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $329.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,214. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.92.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

