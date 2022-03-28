LUXCoin (LUX) Market Cap Tops $149,965.51

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $149,965.51 and $8.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,450.41 or 1.00118467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00138879 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00265189 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005549 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031337 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,191,226 coins and its circulating supply is 13,183,993 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.