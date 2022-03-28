MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 80501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
