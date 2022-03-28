Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan Sells 6,212 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,612,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,609,316. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

