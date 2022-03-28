MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,075 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.28% of MAG Silver worth $65,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 14.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.83. 639,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,702. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 197.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.