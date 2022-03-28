MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 508,869 shares.The stock last traded at $16.06 and had previously closed at $17.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 212.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

