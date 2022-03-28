MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits Market Cap of $13.01 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00008917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $1.48 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.90 or 0.07047456 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,492.93 or 1.00183768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045953 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

