Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,066,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after buying an additional 63,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $59.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

