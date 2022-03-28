Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,477,600 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 3,741,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Monday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

