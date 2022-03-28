Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 193,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:MMI traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 104,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.13 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,817 shares of company stock valued at $990,517. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

