Mark J. Brooks Sells 3,690 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. 2,806,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Centene by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 70.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

