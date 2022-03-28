Mark J. Brooks Sells 3,690 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CNC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.24. 2,806,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,050. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.
CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.
About Centene (Get Rating)
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
