Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Masco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.