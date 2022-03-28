Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $421,469.16

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $421,469.16 and approximately $44,553.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.61 or 0.07119786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00101540 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

