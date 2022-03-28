MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Director Stephen A. Smith Buys 10,000 Shares

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) Director Stephen A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$10,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at C$22,260.

Shares of MAV stock traded up C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$0.99. 26,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.