Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Stake Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.05% of Maverix Metals worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 192.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of MMX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. 212,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

