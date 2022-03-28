MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 7,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 594,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MaxCyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXCT)
