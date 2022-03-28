McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 352,750 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,156. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

