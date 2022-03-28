Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.46 billion and the lowest is $8.42 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.02 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,426,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.