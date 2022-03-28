Members Trust Co Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. 80,471,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

