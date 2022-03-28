Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 23.8% Higher This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $7,572.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00027897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.49 or 0.00788436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.