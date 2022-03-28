Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 10.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

