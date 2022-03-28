Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 109,518 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Merus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

