Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Up 91.9% in March

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000,000 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the February 28th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. 17,203,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,592,207. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

