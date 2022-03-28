Methanex (TSE:MX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.17

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$71.17 and last traded at C$70.92, with a volume of 107045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,660.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

