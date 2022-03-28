Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.15 ($8.96) and last traded at €8.15 ($8.96). 1,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.35 ($9.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) price target on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.10) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.06 ($11.05).

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.52.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.