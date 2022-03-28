Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.69 Million

Metronome (MET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Metronome has a total market cap of $37.69 million and $35,852.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00005736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.54 or 0.07120917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.09 or 0.99830585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,954,629 coins and its circulating supply is 13,810,055 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.