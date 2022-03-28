MIB Coin Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $513,807.82 and $130.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00083315 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,615,262 coins and its circulating supply is 153,313,334 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

