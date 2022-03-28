Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 36,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 48,638 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $303.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

