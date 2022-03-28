Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.45 and its 200 day moving average is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.