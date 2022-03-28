Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,543 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $303.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

