Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 1,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

