MiL.k Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.10 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $77.00 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.30 or 0.07091802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,678.67 or 0.99969703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.