MILC Platform Reaches Market Cap of $18.74 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One MILC Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and $488,493.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MILC Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MILC Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

