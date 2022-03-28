MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139.51 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $139.51 million and $230,265.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.89 or 0.00027018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00806540 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,826,949 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

