Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MALRF remained flat at $$36.63 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
