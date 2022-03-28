Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.90% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MALRF remained flat at $$36.63 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

